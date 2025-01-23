- Home
- Pakistan
- World will have to work together for transition into environmentally friendly energy projects SACM
World Will Have To Work Together For Transition Into Environmentally Friendly Energy Projects SACM
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, said that transitioning to environmentally friendly energy projects is the only way to save the world from the environmental disasters caused by fossil fuels.
He said that the governments around the world will have to work together to transition to environmentally friendly energy projects, said a statement issued here on Thursday.
Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that Pakistan and especially Sindh province have been affected due to global climate change, however, a big project that the Sindh government has launched to build 2.1 million new houses for the flood victims of the province is truly a unique flagship project of its kind.
He said during the panel discussion that the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), an institution of the Sindh Investment Department, is working to provide financial assistance and technical facilities to small and medium-sized businesses across the province, which is encouraging youth, women and other home-based product manufacturers and people are being able to earn their own livelihood on the basis of their skills, experience and intelligence.
During the discussion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the Sindh government’s public-private partnership model has encouraged private investors in the province and due to this model, private investment, development projects and employment opportunities have increased.
The SACM Sindh is participating in the Davos Economic Forum along with Secretary Investment Sindh Raja Khurram Shahzad, Project Director of Sindh People’s Housing Scheme and Secretary food Khalid Mahmood Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Enterprise Development Fund Khizar Pervez and Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Economic Zone Authority Faisal Mujeeb.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC extends ban on gold mining in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets with US Congressmen in Washington6 minutes ago
-
Anti encroachment operation continues16 minutes ago
-
Four family members killed on road26 minutes ago
-
Security measures reviewed at Gulam Imam post26 minutes ago
-
ICT Police modifies cyber crime unit, moves to safe city26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's economic growth journey resumed from where it was halted in 2018: PM46 minutes ago
-
SSP Sohbatpur held a meeting regarding law and order46 minutes ago
-
Orientation session held for members of planning teams of Tehsil local governments46 minutes ago
-
Skyrocketing prices in Parachinar force average consumers to return empty-handed56 minutes ago
-
Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2: Shaping the future of female education in Pakistan56 minutes ago
-
World will have to work together for transition into environmentally friendly energy projects SACM1 hour ago