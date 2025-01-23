World will have to work together for transition into environmentally friendly energy projects SACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, said that transitioning to environmentally friendly energy projects is the only way to save the world from the environmental disasters caused by fossil fuels.

He said that the governments around the world will have to work together to transition to environmentally friendly energy projects, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that Pakistan and especially Sindh province have been affected due to global climate change, however, a big project that the Sindh government has launched to build 2.1 million new houses for the flood victims of the province is truly a unique flagship project of its kind.

He said during the panel discussion that the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), an institution of the Sindh Investment Department, is working to provide financial assistance and technical facilities to small and medium-sized businesses across the province, which is encouraging youth, women and other home-based product manufacturers and people are being able to earn their own livelihood on the basis of their skills, experience and intelligence.

During the discussion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the Sindh government’s public-private partnership model has encouraged private investors in the province and due to this model, private investment, development projects and employment opportunities have increased.

The SACM Sindh is participating in the Davos Economic Forum along with Secretary Investment Sindh Raja Khurram Shahzad, Project Director of Sindh People’s Housing Scheme and Secretary food Khalid Mahmood Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Enterprise Development Fund Khizar Pervez and Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Economic Zone Authority Faisal Mujeeb.