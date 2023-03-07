World Women Day: LPP disburses scootes, motorcycles among women, transgenders

Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) on Tuesday distributed scootes and motorcycles among women and transgenders who performed prominently in various fields to celebrate International Women's Day

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) on Tuesday distributed scootes and motorcycles among women and transgenders who performed prominently in various fields to celebrate International Women's Day.

This initiative aims to make women dignified and empowered in society. LPP Founder Jahangir Tareen and President Ali Tareen's participated in various activities in this connection.

The LPP Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdul Saboor, along with his team, briefed Jahangir Tareen about the helpline established by LPP for the protection and legal assistance of women victims of violence at the head office of LPP in Lodhran.

Jahangir Tareen appreciated the establishment of the free helpline, which provides timely delivery of justice to the deprived and weaker sections and legal and psychological support to oppressed women.

He congratulated the LPP team by awarding certificates of appreciation to the staff who performed in extreme conditions amid Covid-19 and flood 2022.

Jahangir Tareen inaugurated the Skill and Employment Center for Women established by LPP, where advanced and digital training will be provided to women along with traditional training.

Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen also visited the Tareen cricket academy and enjoyed the match between Amna Girls school and Tareen Cricket Academy girls. Jahangir Tareen announced Rs 10,000 per person for each player of the winning team and Rs 5,000 per person for each player of the runner-up team.

Finally, Jahangir Tareen visited a camp for the rehabilitation and free prosthetics of disabled persons in 12 MPR with the support of LPP. The disabled persons thanked Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen. During the visit to the camp, Jahangir Tareen was told in a briefing by the administration that so far around 1,000 patients have been implanted with free artificial organs.