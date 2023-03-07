UrduPoint.com

World Women Day: LPP Disburses Scootes, Motorcycles Among Women, Transgenders

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 08:16 PM

World Women Day: LPP disburses scootes, motorcycles among women, transgenders

Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) on Tuesday distributed scootes and motorcycles among women and transgenders who performed prominently in various fields to celebrate International Women's Day

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) on Tuesday distributed scootes and motorcycles among women and transgenders who performed prominently in various fields to celebrate International Women's Day.

This initiative aims to make women dignified and empowered in society. LPP Founder Jahangir Tareen and President Ali Tareen's participated in various activities in this connection.

The LPP Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdul Saboor, along with his team, briefed Jahangir Tareen about the helpline established by LPP for the protection and legal assistance of women victims of violence at the head office of LPP in Lodhran.

Jahangir Tareen appreciated the establishment of the free helpline, which provides timely delivery of justice to the deprived and weaker sections and legal and psychological support to oppressed women.

He congratulated the LPP team by awarding certificates of appreciation to the staff who performed in extreme conditions amid Covid-19 and flood 2022.

Jahangir Tareen inaugurated the Skill and Employment Center for Women established by LPP, where advanced and digital training will be provided to women along with traditional training.

Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen also visited the Tareen cricket academy and enjoyed the match between Amna Girls school and Tareen Cricket Academy girls. Jahangir Tareen announced Rs 10,000 per person for each player of the winning team and Rs 5,000 per person for each player of the runner-up team.

Finally, Jahangir Tareen visited a camp for the rehabilitation and free prosthetics of disabled persons in 12 MPR with the support of LPP. The disabled persons thanked Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen. During the visit to the camp, Jahangir Tareen was told in a briefing by the administration that so far around 1,000 patients have been implanted with free artificial organs.

Related Topics

Cricket Flood Visit Lodhran Women Employment Ali Tareen

Recent Stories

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

5 minutes ago
 Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

14 minutes ago
 IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial cour ..

IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial court on March 13

14 minutes ago
 Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-ball ..

Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-balloting

14 minutes ago
 100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

9 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur ..

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.