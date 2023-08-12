World Youth day observed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Like the rest of the country, World Youth Day was observed in Sargodha under the Youth Affairs and sports programme here on Saturday.

In this regard, a seminar titled "Youth are the future of the country" was organized by the Sports Department Sargodha under the Youth Affairs and Sports Programme in which people from different walks of life participated.

Addressing the seminar, Tehsil Sports Officer Sargodha Muhammad Attiq-ul-Rehman said that the youth are the future of the country. He said that a large part of Pakistan's population consisted of youth, therefore the dream of national development could not be fulfilled without equipping the youth with quality education.

At the end of the ceremony, a cake was also cut to celebrate Independence Day.