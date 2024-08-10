World Youth Day to be celebrated on on Aug 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The World Youth Day will be celebrated in Pakistan, like in other countries of the world, on August 12.

Eery year on August 12, the world comes together to celebrate International Youth Day, a United Nations observance dedicated to highlighting the challenges, potential, and achievements of young people around the globe. This day serves as a powerful reminder of the crucial role that youth play in shaping our collective future and the importance of addressing the issues they face.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to celebrate World Youth Day on August 12 in a grand manner.

According to official sources, the National Youth Policy will also be announced on the occasion of World Youth Day, for the unique event.

According to official sources, Olympian gold medalist Arshad Nadeem is also expected to participate in the special event, domestic and foreign investment companies will also set up stalls for job offers to athletes and youth.