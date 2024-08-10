Open Menu

World Youth Day To Be Celebrated On On Aug 12

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM

World Youth Day to be celebrated on on Aug 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The World Youth Day will be celebrated in Pakistan, like in other countries of the world, on August 12.

Eery year on August 12, the world comes together to celebrate International Youth Day, a United Nations observance dedicated to highlighting the challenges, potential, and achievements of young people around the globe. This day serves as a powerful reminder of the crucial role that youth play in shaping our collective future and the importance of addressing the issues they face.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to celebrate World Youth Day on August 12 in a grand manner.

According to official sources, the National Youth Policy will also be announced on the occasion of World Youth Day, for the unique event.

According to official sources, Olympian gold medalist Arshad Nadeem is also expected to participate in the special event, domestic and foreign investment companies will also set up stalls for job offers to athletes and youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif World United Nations Job Young August Gold Event Arshad Nadeem

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan