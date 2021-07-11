World Youth Skills Day to be marked on July 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :World Youth Skills Day will be marked on July 15 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to encourage youth for celebrating the value of acquiring skills like building, making, and creating as a way to achieve personal success and fulfillment.

The United Nations declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day at its General Assembly in November 2014.

The UN designated day seeks to create more awareness on the issue and to raise discussion on the importance of technical, vocational education, and training as well as other related skills to both local and global economies.

Skills and jobs for youth feature prominently in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.