UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Youth Skills Day To Be Marked On July 15

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:44 PM

World Youth Skills Day to be marked on July 15

World Youth Skills Day will be marked on July 15 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to encourage youth for celebrating the value of acquiring skills like building, making, and creating as a way to achieve personal success and fulfillment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :World Youth Skills Day will be marked on July 15 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to encourage youth for celebrating the value of acquiring skills like building, making, and creating as a way to achieve personal success and fulfillment.

The United Nations declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day at its General Assembly in November 2014.

The UN designated day seeks to create more awareness on the issue and to raise discussion on the importance of technical, vocational education, and training as well as other related skills to both local and global economies.

Skills and jobs for youth feature prominently in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

/778

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations Education July November Jobs

Recent Stories

Five mln people in Cambodia vaccinated against COV ..

2 minutes ago

PTI to take solo flight in upcoming AJK polls, cla ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Make All Efforts to Bring Home Russian C ..

2 minutes ago

China-Vietnam freight train trips surge in H1

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccine shortage hits Indian capital, sev ..

8 minutes ago

China Boosts Trade by 37.4% in First Half of 2021 ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.