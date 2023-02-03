UrduPoint.com

World Cancer Day: Experts Stress Need For Setting Up New Hospitals To Cater Growing Incidences

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Experts on Friday stressed the need for setting up new cancer hospitals keeping in view the growing incidences of the deadly disease as 1.7 million cases emerged in the country last year.

A total of 90,000 women and 88,000 men were diagnosed with cancer in 2022  with most breast cancer in Pakistan, they informed.

Over 35,00 patients visited Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicines & Radiotherapy (MINAR) out of whom 1,000 were breast cancer, Dr Qurat ul Ain stated, adding that the rest of the patients were suffering from throat, liver, stomach, blood, intestine and food pipe cancers.

She maintained that the hospitals were working across the country under Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) which was established in 1956 and the first health facility was set up in 1960 named Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi.

The oncologist noted that though several other cancer hospitals including Nishtar Cancer Centre, BINO and Victoria Hospitals Bahawalpur etc are there but there is a dire need of building new health facility for treating cancer.

She informed that MINAR was extending Mammography, ultrasound, FNAC, Biopsy, MRI, Cardiac, Kidney, Bones, SPECT- Scans and other facilities to patients who are pouring in from South Punjab, KP and Balochistan.

LINAC and Brachytherapy machines are also available with the health facility for early diagnosis of cancer including cervical cancer of women, Dr Qurat said.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Oncology Department head, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood stated that Nishtar Cancer Centre was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities adding that new hospitals will help in reducing the rush of patients on existing health facilities.

He said that the cancer society and oncology department's joint efforts materialized the dream of a cancer centre and added that unhealthy diet, ultra-processed food are some of the reasons for increasing the mortality ratio of cancer. Smoking is the main cause of cancer in the country, he concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Nuclear Victoria Bahawalpur Women Breast Cancer Cancer From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Lahore court dismisses FIAâ€™s case, orders releas ..

Lahore court dismisses FIAâ€™s case, orders release of Imran Riaz Khan

43 seconds ago
 IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development le ..

IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development ley

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmi ..

Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday

39 minutes ago
 Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bo ..

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

4 hours ago
 PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.