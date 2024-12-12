MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Dec, 2024) The speakers at a seminar hosted here to mark World Human Rights Day, said that since human rights stand as the fundamental right of a human being and not derivative rights, the world must take immediate notice of the continual massive human rights violations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state where humans were being denied their due rights by the Indian occupational forces - most particularly their birth right to self determination.

Institute of Dialogue, Development and Diplomatic Studies hosted the seminar in collaboration with the Mirpur University of Science and Technology, staging a thought-provoking seminar titled "IIOJ&K: Humans Without Rights." followed by a rally at central Shaheed Chowk.

In her opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Tahseen Ghaus, Dean of FSS, emphasized the importance of a practical approach to the Kashmir cause and encouraged the youth to step up and push for justice, which had often been overlooked.

Speaking on this occasion, the in-charge of the IR Department, highlighted the need for academia to engage more deeply with the Kashmir issue, emphasizing the connection between human rights violations and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ms Farukh Avais, DEO Mirpur, discussed the revocation of Article 370 and its profound legal consequences for the people of IIOJK.

Dr. Waleed Rasool, Convener of HEC Research and Academics, shared a crucial perspective on the role of a stable and powerful Pakistan in securing human rights for the people of IIOJK.

He pointed out that human rights could only be safeguarded in IIOJK if Pakistan was stable, sustainable, and strong.

Dr. Rasool continued that state was the unit of analysis globally.

"For Pakistan to play an influential role in global discourse, internal fault lines must be addressed to ensure unity", he urged.

Referring to international law supports power, he suggested that a strong state could leverage international law to protect its interests, whereas weaker states often find their laws manipulated or ignored.

He said that since unity always stand as a strength, collective efforts and unity within Pakistan were imperative to give Kashmiris a fighting chance for justice.

Referring to current critical thinking and global perspectives, he urged as saying "we must develop the habit of looking at issues through a broader, world-view lens, considering the bigger picture".

Calling for engaging academia through interactive sessions, the speakers urged for using methods like the Socratic model of dialogue can help create deeper academic engagement and drive more meaningful discussions on Kashmir.

Ms. Iman, a 7th-semester student of the IR department shed lights on the alarming issue of women's human rights violations in IIOJK. From the horrors of Kunan Poshpura to the ongoing plight of half-widows, her presentation exposed the deep-rooted injustice that continues despite overwhelming evidence.

The seminar also featured active participation of the students who engaged in a Q&A session, contributing insightful questions and reflections on the Kashmir issue. Their involvement demonstrated the growing interest and commitment among the youth to address human rights violations and seek justice for Kashmiris.

Dr. Abida Rafique emphasized the need for more academic dialogue and action in addressing the critical human rights concerns.