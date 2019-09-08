(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Sunday urged the human rights organizations in world to visit Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and said that Modi's barbaric behaviour have become the biggest threat for regional peace.

He was expressing views in a meetings with Ex MPA Asghar Ali Manda, Barrister Ali Mehdi Bukhari, Dr Haroon, Jameela Younis, Muhammad Yaseen Khan, Saeed Bhatti Advocate and other here at Governor House.

The governor said that Kashmir was our jugular vein, adding that to unveil the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, Pakistan was in contact with all the friendly countries and we were telling the world that for peace, resolution of Kashmir issue in inevitable.

Sarwar said the government had put the country on the road to prosperity and progress. He said "We assure nation that the provision of basic health and education facilities is government's top priority." He aid that because of governments successful polices, the exports have experienced a growth from 10 to 20 per cent.