MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) A rare and magnificent hand-written version of the world's largest Holy Quran has been put on display for public pilgrimage at the Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir. The 41-foot long and 8.5-foot wide Quran, inked by renowned religious scholar and caligrapher Pir Imtiaz Haider Shah Noorani Mujadadi, is a marvel of Islamic calligraphy.

The three-day display, which began on Sunday, allows visitors to behold the sacred manuscript, complete with urdu translations of all verses. The pilgrimage is open to the general public, including religious scholars, students, and people from all walks of life.

Pir Imtiaz Haider Shah Noorani Mujadadi, the calligrapher, shared that it took 425 days to complete the manuscript and three months to assemble it. The Quran has previously been displayed in various cities across Pakistan and is now in Mirpur for the first time.

The Kashmir Press Club has been chosen for this sacred ceremony, which is considered a great blessing and honor for the entire Muslim community. The pilgrimage will continue for three days till Sept. 10 - Tuesday from 8.00 in the morning to six o'clock in evening daily for above three scheduled days, the KPC President Syed Abid Hussain Shah told media on this occasion.

