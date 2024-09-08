Open Menu

World's Largest Hand-written Quran Goes On Display In Mirpur, AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 09:20 PM

World's largest hand-written Quran goes on display in Mirpur, AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) A rare and magnificent hand-written version of the world's largest Holy Quran has been put on display for public pilgrimage at the Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir. The 41-foot long and 8.5-foot wide Quran, inked by renowned religious scholar and caligrapher Pir Imtiaz Haider Shah Noorani Mujadadi, is a marvel of Islamic calligraphy.

The three-day display, which began on Sunday, allows visitors to behold the sacred manuscript, complete with urdu translations of all verses. The pilgrimage is open to the general public, including religious scholars, students, and people from all walks of life.

Pir Imtiaz Haider Shah Noorani Mujadadi, the calligrapher, shared that it took 425 days to complete the manuscript and three months to assemble it. The Quran has previously been displayed in various cities across Pakistan and is now in Mirpur for the first time.

The Kashmir Press Club has been chosen for this sacred ceremony, which is considered a great blessing and honor for the entire Muslim community. The pilgrimage will continue for three days till Sept. 10 - Tuesday from 8.00 in the morning to six o'clock in evening daily for above three scheduled days, the KPC President Syed Abid Hussain Shah told media on this occasion.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan World Jammu Mirpur Sunday Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

22 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

22 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

22 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

22 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

22 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

22 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

22 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

22 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

22 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan