World's Poorest Children Still Need Attention Despite Historic Gains, Achievements: UNICEF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The world's poorest children still need attention despite historic gains and undeniable achievements made overall for the world's children since the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) was adopted 30 years ago, a new report said released by United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday.

In a press release issued here on the occasion of World Children's Day, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said there have been impressive gains for children over the past three decades, as more and more are living longer, better and healthier lives. However, the odds continue to be stacked against the poorest and most vulnerable.

"In addition to the persistent challenges of health, nutrition and education, children today have to contend with new threats like climate change, online abuse and cyberbullying. Only with innovation, new technologies, political will and increased resources will we help translate the vision of the Convention on the Rights of the Child into a reality for all children everywhere," it added.

Part of commemorations marking the 30th anniversary of the CRC across the world, the report looks at the undeniable achievements of the past three decades, proof that where there is political will and determination, children's lives improve.

In Pakistan, UNICEF and the Ministry of Human Rights are pushing children's agenda forward through a legislative review of the child rights legislation at the Federal and provincial levels, and a host of other initiatives.

"As one of the countries that ratified the CRC within a year of its adaption, Pakistan has made significant strides to prioritize children's issues. However, a lot more needs to be done," UNICEF country Representative, Aida Girma said.

"Poverty and social norms are impediments that continue to hold our children back. These must be overcome through collective and accelerated efforts to ensure that all children get equal and all rights everywhere in Pakistan." The objective of the legislative review is to assess the compliance of existing laws with CRC and the 2016 recommendations of the Committee on the Rights of the Child to Pakistan. The process has helped identify gaps and recommend actions in view of accelerating the realization of child rights across the country.

