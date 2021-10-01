UrduPoint.com

World's Positive Messages To Help Prevent Afghan Instability, Refugees' Mass Exodus: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the positive messages and constructive measures by the international community would help prevent instability in Afghanistan and mass exodus of refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the positive messages and constructive measures by the international community would help prevent instability in Afghanistan and mass exodus of refugees.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, who called on him here, said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vitally important for Pakistan and the region.

He recalled his earlier conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Fredericksen and said that they had a fruitful exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations.

The prime minister stressed the need for international community's constructive engagement to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan and to help build durable peace and stability in the country.

He underlined that an inclusive political structure was important for stability of Afghanistan.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the growing cooperation between the two countries.

He added that Pakistan was committed to further diversify bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and investment and renewable energy besides increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

There was detailed exchange of views on climate change and the need for concerted efforts by the international community to mitigate its adverse effects.

The Danish foreign minister appreciated Prime Minister's 10 billion tree initiative and a range of measures taken by Pakistan towards climate resilient development.

The prime minister also underscored the significance of mobilizing scaled up and predictable international climate finance to support climate actions in the developing countries.

Jeppe Kofod conveyed gratitude of Danish government for Pakistan's support and facilitation for evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan.

He also reaffirmed Denmark's commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties and briefed on cooperation between the two countries, including through the proposed Green Partnership Agreement.

