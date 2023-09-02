Open Menu

World's Silence Emboldened India To Continue Its Repression In IIOJK: Masarrat Aalam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2023 | 05:12 PM

World's silence emboldened India to continue its repression in IIOJK: Masarrat Aalam

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Illegally detained Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Masarrat Aalam Butt, has deplored that world's criminal silence has emboldened India to continue its repression in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Masarrat Aalam Butt, in a message from New Delhi's Tihar Jail, said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government was using its military might to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self-determination but would never succeed in its nefarious designs. He pointed out that India had waged a war on the unarmed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian atrocities witnessed an upsurge after 5 August 2019, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC Chairman said the Kashmiris have been facing the Indian brutalities for the last seventy six years just for demanding their right to self-determination. He said the Indian repression cannot force the Kashmiri people to give up their just demand.

He appealed to the world human rights organizations to raise their voice against the Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, the APHC leaders including Saleem Zargar, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Israr Ahmad and Malik Noor Muhamamd Fayaz in their statements in Srinagar, said India is employing terrorism as a state policy to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission. They said that Indian troops were perpetrating grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and 8 Kashmiris fell to the Indian bullets in the last month of August.

The APHC leaders said that atrocities by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel during cordon and search operations had become a routine matter in the occupied territory. However, they said the Kashmiri people are determined to continue their freedom struggle, despite Indian state terrorism.

