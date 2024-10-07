LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) World's silence on the plight of oppressed people of Palestine is a human tragedy, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on Palestine Solidarity Day.

She added,”The problem of Palestine is not only the problem of Palestinians, but of the entire world.” She noted, the people of Palestine are fighting for their basic rights and the protection of their land.

Madam Chief Minister said Pakistan has always fully supported the position of Palestine and will continue to do so. She added, the PML-N has raised its voice at every international forum for the protection of Palestinian rights and against Israeli aggression.

She highlighted, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has vigorously presented issues of Palestine and Kashmir along with their solutions in his recent speech at UNGA.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the government and people of Pakistan stand by Palestine. She added that as long as the Palestine issue is not decided as per the wishes of Palestinian people, it is not possible to establish peace in the world. She underscored the world and human rights organizations should step forward to help the oppressed people of Palestine and protect their rights.