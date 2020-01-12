Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th January, 2020) Dubai-based world's top 4 companies would be brought to Pakistan in near future to explore JVs and investment in various sectors in Pakistan including waste management and solar energy.

This was stated by Javed Malik, President, Diplomatic Business Club (incorporated in Dubai, UAE and UK) while addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.He said that over 200 companies of various countries were doing business in Dubai while regional headquarters of many multinationals were located there, therefore, it was necessary for the business community of Pakistan to develop strong business linkages with UAE's counterparts to get easy market access in UAE and the international market.

He said that Pakistani business community should increase its presence and visibility in UAE by making frequent visits that would open up new avenues of business collaboration for them.

He said that Pakistani companies have great business prospects in UAE in healthcare and many other fields and they should make efforts to take benefit of them.

He said that ICCI should take a delegation to UAE and assured that Diplomatic Business Club would cooperate in connecting them with right partners. He also awarded honorary membership of Diplomatic Business Club(DBC) to President ICCI.Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Iqbal Malik and others also spoke at the occasion and highlighted many areas for further strengthening business relations with UAE.