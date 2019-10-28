(@imziishan)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Monday announced that the world's two major solar panel firms have agreed on establishing their plants in Pakistan which is a good development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Monday announced that the world's two major solar panel firms have agreed on establishing their plants in Pakistan which is a good development.

In a tweet, the minister said "good news gets lost in political plays, yet I am very happy that the world's two major companies are setting up solar panel's plants in Pakistan." Chaudhry added that China's second-largest Lithium battery producer will also set up its factory in Pakistan.

The battery-powered buses will also be manufactured in Pakistan, he added.

The Minister for Science and Technology was recently on a visit to Beijing where he met various Chinese officials and the country's business leaders to discuss possible joint ventures in the field of science and technology.

The minister, in a meeting with the representatives of the China Machinery Engineering Corporation in Beijing, pledged collaboration in manufacturing of solar power units in Pakistan and assistance in 'agriculture precision'.