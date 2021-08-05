Worldwide 5G network infrastructure revenue to grow 39% in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Worldwide 5G network infrastructure revenue is on pace to grow 39% to total $19.1bn in 2021, up from $13.7bn in 2020, according to the latest forecast by Gartner

Communications service providers (CSPs) in mature markets accelerated 5G development in 2020 and 2021 with 5G representing 39% of total wireless infrastructure revenue this year.

"The Covid-19 pandemic spiked demand for optimised and ultrafast broadband connectivity to support work-from-home and bandwidth-hungry applications, such as streaming video, online gaming and social media applications," said Michael Porowski, senior principal research analyst at leading research and advisory firm Gartner .

5G is the fastest growing segment in the wireless network infrastructure market. Of the segments that comprise wireless infrastructure in this forecast, the only significant opportunity for investment growth is in 5G. Investment in legacy wireless generations is rapidly deteriorating across all regions and spending on non-5G small cells is poised to decline as CSPs move to 5G small cells, Gulf business reported.

Regionally, CSPs in North America are set to grow5G revenue from $2.9 billion in 2020 to $4.3 billion in 2021, due, in part, to increased adoption of dynamic spectrum sharing and millimetre wave base stations. In Western Europe, CSPs will prioritise on licensing spectrum, modernising mobile core infrastructure and navigating regulatory processes with 5G revenue expected to increase from $794 million in 2020 to $1.6 billion in 2021.

China is expected to maintain the No.1 global position in global 5G revenue reaching $9.1 billion in 2021, up from $7.4 billion in 2020.

"Business and customer demand is an influencing factor in this growth. As consumers return to the office, they will continue to upgrade or switch to gigabit fibre to the home (FTTH) service as connectivity has become an essential remote work service," said Porowski. "Users will also increasingly scrutinise CSPs for both office and remote work needs."