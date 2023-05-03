Worldwide 74 percent lack faith in institutions; CEO Ipsos

Ipsos Global CEO, Mr. Ben Page on Wednesday said "As 2023 continues to unfold, we're entering a New World Disorder filled with crises on multiple fronts. Yet the largest trends survey ever from leading insights firm Ipsos, shows that 74% across the world worry that their government and public services will do too little to help people in the years ahead

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):Ipsos Global CEO, Mr. Ben Page on Wednesday said "As 2023 continues to unfold, we're entering a New World Disorder filled with crises on multiple fronts. Yet the largest trends survey ever from leading insights firm Ipsos, shows that 74% across the world worry that their government and public services will do too little to help people in the years ahead.

He stated this while addressing a special seminar titled "A New World Disorder: Provocation Navigating a Polycrisis � Ipsos Global Trends 2023 Launch in Pakistan" organized by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industries (OICCI) here.

The presentation by Ben, was followed by an insightful question-and-answer session. Ben is also a visiting Professor at Kings College, London.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Ipsos Pakistan Abdul Sattar Babar apprised the audience that complex times call for bold research, so Ipsos has invested in its most ambitious trends survey ever, fielded among more than 48,000 interviews with people in 50 markets, covering 70% of the world's population and nearly 90% of its GDP.

He said this is the sixth wave of Ipsos Global Trends, which began one decade ago in 2013.

CEO Jazz Pakistan Aamir Ibrahim and CEO & General Secretary OICCI M. Abdul Aleem, also expressed their views on the occasion.

The Ipsos issued a report which reflects on how Ipsos' 12 Global Trends have - and haven't - changed over the last few, disruptive years. This outlook is supported by 10 years of data in many markets and fresh data in all 50.

Among the key trends the study tracks are: A growing tension between global and local. Perspectives of globalization continue to improve in many countries around the world. Most people across the world believe that globalization is good for them personally (62%) and their country (66%) But while we appreciate globalization and how it helps create cross-cultural understanding and increases the accessibility of goods, we see nationalism prevailing at the governmental level and drawbridges being raised.

There is global consensus that climate change is a reality and existential threat. Eight in ten agree we are headed for environmental disaster unless we change our habits quickly. However, concern appears to have peaked after rising in recent years. There is rampant debate about how to address it: while some are putting the responsibility squarely on the shoulders of governments and systems, others � particularly younger people around the world � expect brands and governments to step up and solve systemic issues first.

Yet we are more hopeful about ourselves and our personal lives, even amidst this backdrop of disorder. But the polycrisis impacts our overall confidence. Only 31% are optimistic for the world in 2023. Closer in, most (58%) say they're happy overall, and 59% are optimistic about the future for themselves and their family.

People do have common values, interests and goals. In fact, 80% of the world's citizens think brands can make money and support good causes. Almost two thirds say they will pay more for brands that act responsibly (64%). Climate concern remains one of the strongest global values with 80% agreeing that we're heading for environmental disaster unless we change our habits quickly.

How can business and governments both navigate these waters and help their customers and citizens thrive in them? There is an opportunity to rethink the structure and purpose of businesses and systems to create a positive impact on society. Global brands are in a unique position of power � they can bridge the gap between global and local by offering the best of both worlds. Through their actions, brands can make an incalculable impact on the world through the trust they've already earned with their consumers.

In depth analyses of Pakistan specific data vis-�-vis global, regional and emerging markets' trends revealed following key insights; Pakistan is at the sharp end of the global climate crisis � Pakistanis were in the middle of the standings before the floods hit the country last year But after, views are changing fast, especially among the young.

Mental well-being is secondary to physical well-being � Pakistan is one of only 11 of 50 countries where physical health is prioritised over mental wellbeing.

Brand image matters in Pakistan � 70% of Pakistanis are willing to spend more on a well-known brand. This in effect has caused growth in brands across categories.

Pakistanis are ranked the lowest in consumption of various forms of arts amongst the 50 countries and reports far lower engagement in fun, sports, and other leisure activities.

Technical note: Ipsos interviewed 48,541 people aged 16+ between September and November 2022.