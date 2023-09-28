Worldwide celebrations in full swing to mark birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH

(@Abdulla99267510)

The preparations for Eid-e-Milad festivities commence upon the sighting of the Rabiul Awwal moon.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) The muslims worldwide, including those in Pakistan, will observed the holy birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him) on Friday.

The enthusiasm among the faithful surged across Pakistan, with both urban centers and villages adorned with illuminated buildings and mosques.

The streets have been adorned and lit up in honor of this occasion.

A national holiday has been declared for the day, with processions featuring models of the holy Kaaba and the Gumbad-e-Khizra (green dome).

Children in various streets have crafted models as an expression of their devotion.

The special prayers, gatherings, and Quran recitations are being organized throughout the country, accompanied by the sharing of food with the less fortunate.

Muslims in India, Bangladesh, and neighboring countries are also observing Eid-e-Milad.

This day carries profound significance for Muslims, extending beyond mere celebration. It serves as a moment for deep reflection on the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). The muslims use this day to reinvigorate their faith, drawing inspiration from his exemplary character, wisdom, and compassion.