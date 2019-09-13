UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Reaction On Kashmir Crisis Exposes False Indian Narrative: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 10:45 PM

Worldwide reaction on Kashmir crisis exposes false Indian narrative: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said Pakistan's concerted efforts had brought Kashmir issue in the limelight and the world's reaction on humanitarian crisis in the territory had exposed the false Indian narrative on the indigenous independence movement of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said Pakistan's concerted efforts had brought Kashmir issue in the limelight and the world's reaction on humanitarian crisis in the territory had exposed the false Indian narrative on the indigenous independence movement of Kashmir.

Chairing the third meeting of the Kashmir Cell formed on the prime minister's directive, the foreign minister said the way the international community had expressed its concerns over the horrific situation in IoK was unprecedented.

The meeting was attended by Federal Law Minister Firogh Nasim, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, civil and military authorities and senior officers of the foreign ministry.

The foreign minister briefed the meeting on his recent visit to Geneva and his meetings there.

He viewed that the civil society, human rights organizations and international media had expressed serious reservations over the serious human rights violations by India in the IoK. Moreover, the joint statement issued by 58 countries of the UN Human Rights Council was also very encouraging, he added.

He said the world was speaking out against the Indian barbaric acts in Kashmir that had also exposed its (Indian) false narrative.

Referring to the positive response from the European Union, the foreign minister said that now for the first time, Kashmir would make to the agenda of the European Parliament.

He said during the current month, Prime Minister Imran Khan would present the case of hundreds of thousands of oppressed Kashmir people before the world during the UN General Assembly session.

The meeting also discussed in detail the legal and constitutional aspects of taking up the matter to other international forums after the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The foreign minister said, through his address in Friday's public gathering in Muzaffarabad, the prime minister had conveyed a clear message to the world including India that Pakistan would in no way leave its Kashmiri brethren alone.

SAPM Dr Firdous put forward various proposals to engage media to highlight globally the Indian oppression against the Kashmiri people living under the siege for last 40 days.

The participants of the meeting lauded the efforts of the foreign minister to draw the world's attention towards Indian cruelties against the unarmed Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Parliament Civil Society Law Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan European Union Visit Geneva Independence Muzaffarabad Media From

Recent Stories

Contractor of coalmine shot dead, one injured in H ..

4 minutes ago

National Curriculum Council established to introdu ..

4 minutes ago

Burl guides Zimbabwe to 144-5 in Bangladesh T20

4 minutes ago

British Prime Minister 'cautiously optimistic' on ..

4 minutes ago

Robbers kill man over resistance in Quetta

10 minutes ago

Vaping a gateway to teen smoking: Study

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.