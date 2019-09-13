Worldwide reaction on Kashmir crisis exposes false Indian narrative: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said Pakistan 's concerted efforts had brought Kashmir issue in the limelight and the world 's reaction on humanitarian crisis in the territory had exposed the false Indian narrative on the indigenous independence movement of Kashmir.

Chairing the third meeting of the Kashmir Cell formed on the prime minister's directive, the foreign minister said the way the international community had expressed its concerns over the horrific situation in IoK was unprecedented.

The meeting was attended by Federal Law Minister Firogh Nasim, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, civil and military authorities and senior officers of the foreign ministry.

The foreign minister briefed the meeting on his recent visit to Geneva and his meetings there.

He viewed that the civil society, human rights organizations and international media had expressed serious reservations over the serious human rights violations by India in the IoK. Moreover, the joint statement issued by 58 countries of the UN Human Rights Council was also very encouraging, he added.

He said the world was speaking out against the Indian barbaric acts in Kashmir that had also exposed its (Indian) false narrative.

Referring to the positive response from the European Union, the foreign minister said that now for the first time, Kashmir would make to the agenda of the European Parliament.

He said during the current month, Prime Minister Imran Khan would present the case of hundreds of thousands of oppressed Kashmir people before the world during the UN General Assembly session.

The meeting also discussed in detail the legal and constitutional aspects of taking up the matter to other international forums after the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The foreign minister said, through his address in Friday's public gathering in Muzaffarabad, the prime minister had conveyed a clear message to the world including India that Pakistan would in no way leave its Kashmiri brethren alone.

SAPM Dr Firdous put forward various proposals to engage media to highlight globally the Indian oppression against the Kashmiri people living under the siege for last 40 days.

The participants of the meeting lauded the efforts of the foreign minister to draw the world's attention towards Indian cruelties against the unarmed Kashmiri people.