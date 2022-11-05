Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack without investigations.Government should investigate the hate speech at a high level. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

State cannot afford anarchy and instability, seeking political sympathy by making baseless allegations and tarnishing the reputation of national institutions is shameful. Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said that the promotion of politics of hatred and violence in the country is not acceptable in any case.

It is a matter of concern to link the name of top military officers with the Long March attack without investigation. The government hates it.

A high-level investigation of sensational narratives to gain political sympathy by affecting the credibility of national institutions is shameful.He said that the integrity of the state and country is beyond politics and personal interests.

He further said that may Allah Ta'ala give speedy recovery to Imran Khan and other injured leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaaf.