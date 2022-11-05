UrduPoint.com

Worrisome To Link The Names Of Top Military Officers To The Long March Attack Without Investigations.Government Should Investigate The Hate Speech At A High Level. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 03:07 PM

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack without investigations.Government should investigate the hate speech at a high level. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

State cannot afford anarchy and instability, seeking political sympathy by making baseless allegations and tarnishing the reputation of national institutions is shameful. Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said that the promotion of politics of hatred and violence in the country is not acceptable in any case.

It is a matter of concern to link the name of top military officers with the Long March attack without investigation. The government hates it.

A high-level investigation of sensational narratives to gain political sympathy by affecting the credibility of national institutions is shameful.He said that the integrity of the state and country is beyond politics and personal interests.

He further said that may Allah Ta'ala give speedy recovery to Imran Khan and other injured leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Imran Khan Long March May Muslim Government Top

Recent Stories

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

4 minutes ago
 Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordab ..

Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordable Phones

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set 142-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set 142-run target for England

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state inst ..

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state institutions: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.