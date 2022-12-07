Worsening smog: LHC seeks report from DC Lahore about markets closure at 10pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from deputy commissioner Lahore about closure of markets at 10 p.m in the provincial metropolis due to worsening smog situation.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from deputy commissioner Lahore about closure of markets at 10 p.m in the provincial metropolis due to worsening smog situation.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others, on several environmental issues, including smog.

A provincial law officer submitted two notifications regarding closure of schools and private offices in the provincial capital, at the start of proceedings. He apprised that the provincial government had notified that all public and private schools in Lahore district would remain closed on every Friday and Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders, as per the court orders.

The court was further apprised that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority had also notified the closure of private offices for two-day a week in the provincial metropolis.

At this, the court directed to implement the notifications immediately, while hinting closure of markets at 10 p.m in the provincial capital besides complete closure on Sunday. The court directed the deputy commissioner Lahore to decide the issue after holding a meeting with the tradersSubsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Friday and sought a report from the deputy commissioner Lahore.