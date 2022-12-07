UrduPoint.com

Worsening Smog: LHC Seeks Report From DC Lahore About Markets Closure At 10pm

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Worsening smog: LHC seeks report from DC Lahore about markets closure at 10pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from deputy commissioner Lahore about closure of markets at 10 p.m in the provincial metropolis due to worsening smog situation.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from deputy commissioner Lahore about closure of markets at 10 p.m in the provincial metropolis due to worsening smog situation.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others, on several environmental issues, including smog.

A provincial law officer submitted two notifications regarding closure of schools and private offices in the provincial capital, at the start of proceedings. He apprised that the provincial government had notified that all public and private schools in Lahore district would remain closed on every Friday and Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders, as per the court orders.

The court was further apprised that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority had also notified the closure of private offices for two-day a week in the provincial metropolis.

At this, the court directed to implement the notifications immediately, while hinting closure of markets at 10 p.m in the provincial capital besides complete closure on Sunday. The court directed the deputy commissioner Lahore to decide the issue after holding a meeting with the tradersSubsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Friday and sought a report from the deputy commissioner Lahore.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Sunday Market All From Government Court P

Recent Stories

NIM Peshawar delegation visits PSCA

NIM Peshawar delegation visits PSCA

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says 150,000 Mobilized in Special Operation ..

Putin Says 150,000 Mobilized in Special Operation Zone, of Which 77,000 in Comba ..

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan President Hopes for US Assistance in Crea ..

Moldovan President Hopes for US Assistance in Creating New Energy Infrastructure ..

2 minutes ago
 Education minister plans to establish National Ins ..

Education minister plans to establish National Institute of Teachers Training

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on International day a ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on International day against corruption

13 minutes ago
 CM congratulates Khayal Kastro

CM congratulates Khayal Kastro

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.