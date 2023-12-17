Worship places of minority to be renovated, Rs 5 million announced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Sunday announced a fund of Rs. 5 million for the places of worship of the minority community to be renovated on a priority basis.

The announcement he made during his visit to various worship places of the minorities, including churches, temples, and shrines, well before the forthcoming Christmas celebrations.

"The problems of the minorities will be solved on a priority basis," he said.

"The decoration and other works will be completed before December 25," he added.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, along with Ameer JUI Ahmad Ali Darwish, JUI leader Arbab Farooq Jan, Christian community Bishop Falk Sher, Hindu community Pandit Sham Lal, and minority member Sardar. Parvinder Singh, pastors, and other families were also present.

On the occasion, the minority brother welcomed Mayor Peshawar and showered flowers on him. The Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, was congratulated on organizing the Christmas program.

“I will do my best to alleviate the deprivations of the minorities,” he said. The needs of minorities can be fulfilled at their doorsteps, he said. He said that he is in touch with your members of the minorities, and their problems will be addressed on a priority basis.

On this occasion, Mayor Peshawar also ordered the relevant quarters to survey places of worship, including churches, temples, and shrines, and start work with the contractor.

He said all problems would be addressed and resolved on a priority basis. He directed that the renovation work be completed well before the Christmas celebrations.