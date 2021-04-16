The Pakistani Muslims Friday with heads bowed in obeisance and palms cupped in supplication, prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on them and save the mankind from deadly coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistani Muslims Friday with heads bowed in obeisance and palms cupped in supplication, prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on them and save the mankind from deadly coronavirus.

Religious Ministry had appealed Ulema, prayer leaders, religious scholars as well as people to observe first Friday of Ramzan as Youm-e-Toba Astaghfar day to seek repentance and forgiveness from Allah against coronavirus outbreak and also to pledge to leading the future lives in accordance with Quran-o-Sunnah.

The people sought mercy from Allah Almighty and reiterate the pledge to implement preventive measures against COVID-19 as defined in 20-point declaration announced by the government and Ulema the other day.

The Ulema across the country mosques delivered sermons to reassure worshipers to adhere following the COVID guidelines and reminding them of the Islamic injunctions to save lives.

The Mosque committees had made proper arrangements for smooth conduct of prayers.

The local administration had suspended traffic on the road for an hour in view of heavy crowd.

However, due to extraordinary heavy rush of worshipers SOPs (standard operating procedures) were flouted as social distance could not be maintained in most of the mosques.

The Ulema in their sermons said taking precautions against such diseases was also a requirement of Shariah, and all and sundry should abide by the instructions issued by the government and the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre).

