Worst Gas Load-shedding Continues In Peshawar City

Published May 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Worst gas load-shedding continues in Peshawar city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Worst gas load-shedding continued all across the city and even at the cooking time, there was no gas supply in most areas as a result, the citizens were facing severe problems.

There were complaints from various localities of no gas supply in most areas of the city including Hashtangari, Ramdas, Karimpura, Dalazak Road, Main Charsadda Road, Shami Road and the inner city.

The citizens were facing numerous problems due to uncalled load-shedding hours and hours.

"We are facing severe problems due to lack of gas and despite of registering complaints over non-availability of gas supply, there was no sign of addressing the complaints by the official of the SNGPL, a consumer Murad Ali said. Another consumer from the main Charsadda Road and Lala Zar College Paras Ahmad said that they have registered complaints from the last three-day but still there is no gas in the area even during cooking times.

