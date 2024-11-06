Open Menu

Worst Smog In City, Conditions Likely To Prevail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The provincial capital experienced a record-high air pollution and smoggy conditions on Wednesday, as an average air quality index (AQI) of the city of 14 million people was recorded 447 on morning hours.

The city authorities also warned a complete lockdown if residents fail to wear facemasks and follow other guidance related to smog.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, stable weather conditions, particularly during the autumn and winter months, will be contributing to the accumulation of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere. Limited wind movement, lower temperatures, and humidity can prevent pollutants from dispersing and causing thick layers of smog to linger over cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Faisalabad during the current month.

The rise in smog levels may trigger increase in respiratory illnesses, asthma cases, and other pollution related health problems.

Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people with preexisting health conditions, are at heightened risk.

Poor air quality can cause reduced visibility on roads, leading to a surge in traffic accidents. Outdoor activities can also be disrupted.

Warmer and drier weather may contribute to stagnant air conditions, the smog will intensify during first week of the month, especially in Punjab and major urban areas. This can exacerbate respiratory illnesses, particularly affecting those with asthma or other chronic respiratory conditions.

Although the weather is warmer than average, nevertheless ambient conditions are conducive for fog formation, especially in plain and low lying areas of Punjab, KP and Sindh.

