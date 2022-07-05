UrduPoint.com

Worthy Person Never Sells His Gift: Talal Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Worthy person never sells his gift: Talal chaudhry

Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday criticized Imran Khan's regime that one who sells a gift cannot be self-reliance or respectable and the way he did, was no epitome in the country's history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday criticized Imran Khan's regime that one who sells a gift cannot be self-reliance or respectable and the way he did, was no epitome in the country's history.

Poor person never sells a gift given to him, selling a gifted wrist watch by a person is not worthy or a sign of credibility, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that Imran Khan was not worthy enough to consider himself self-reliance person since he had collapsed country's economy.

