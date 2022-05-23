UrduPoint.com

Would Not Allow PTI To Stage Sit-in At D-chowk: Mian Javed Latif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said the government would not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to stage a sit-in at D-chowk under the disguise of long march

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said if anyone would create hurdles into country's progress then those such elements would be dealt with iron hands.

The senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Javed Latif further said that they (government) had taken the charge with passion to serve the people. For that reason, according to Javed Latif the nation was supporting them.

He further said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working to improve the economic situation besides bringing electoral reforms.

Expressing confidence that the present government would complete its tenure, Javed Latif said that they would stay till August, 2023 and would go only when transferring the power to a new-elected government.

He demanded that strict actions should be taken against individuals involved in spreading fake news which was creating uncertainty in the country.

