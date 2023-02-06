UrduPoint.com

Wounded Cops Vow To Keep Up Fight Against Terrorism, Extremism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 08:24 PM

The wounded cops of the deadly blast at the mosque of Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar has discharged here on Monday and expressed the resolve to continue the fight against terrorism and extremism in order to protect the motherland from the menaces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):The wounded cops of the deadly blast at the mosque of Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar has discharged here on Monday and expressed the resolve to continue the fight against terrorism and extremism in order to protect the motherland from the menaces.

Constable Ibrahim Khan of the Telecommunication Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was under treatment at Orthopedic Ward of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for having deep shell wounds on the shoulders, neck and right leg.

"It was a cowardly act as the terrorists targeted innocent and unarmed civilians and policemen while offering Zuhr prayer," he said while talking to APP.

"I became unconscious as a result of the blast. I can only remember hearing Allah-o-Akbar by the Imam (prayer leader)," Ibrahim Khan, who has served in the KP Police for 22 years in different districts, said.

Expressing gratitude to the people, doctors, civil society members, national and political leadership for their prayers and wishes for the wounded cops and martyrs, he said the nation's unwavering support has given him enormous courage during treatment.

Asim Khan, Spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar said that the majority of injured police victims were discharged and presently only 18 patients including 4 at ICU were being treated due to their critical injuries.

Spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP, Ikhtair Wali said that about Rs 417 billion were provided to Khyber Pakthunkhwa since 2010 by the federation under the national finance commission (NFC) award for combating terrorism and questioned where this huge amount was utilized in the last 13 years including 10 years of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf, exposing PTI tall claims of good governance in the province.

A.H.Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar said political unity was imperative to combat terrorism and extremism. He urged all political and religious parties to shun their differences and sit together for an inclusive political dialogue for the formulation of a consensus and broad-based strategy imperative for the complete eradication of terrorism.

Zilakat Malik, former chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar said that Pakistan was facing enormous economic challenges that could be addressed through political unity and strict financial disciplines by the organizations.

