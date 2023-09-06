Open Menu

Wounded Shopkeeper Succumbed To Injuries

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Wounded shopkeeper succumbed to injuries

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The shopkeeper who got severely tortured by the customers a couple of days ago succumbed to injuries here on Tuesday.

According to police, Ejaz alias Dari and his two sons Tariq and Ahmed were involved in a scuffle with the shopkeeper, Ansar, a resident of Rehmat Colony in Khan Garh.

As the verbal fight escalated, the accused started beating the shopkeeper.

It resulted in severe injuries. He was shifted to DHQ hospital where he died today. According to the heirs, the death was caused by stifling the victim on the spot.

Khan Ghar police station registered the case before starting an investigation.

