WOW Festival Pakistan Commences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The 8th two-day Women of the World (WOW) Festival Pakistan has commenced at Alhamra Arts Council, organized by the British Council, WOW Foundation, UNFPA, and the Entrepreneurship and Community Development Institute (ECDI).

In Lahore, WOW Foundation’s founder and CEO, Jude Kelly, along with the British Council’s Country Director, James Hampson, expressed great enthusiasm about the event.

According to these senior officials, the first day of the festival paid tribute to women's achievements in various fields, discussed challenges faced by women, and promoted dialogue to find solutions to these issues. They highlighted that the festival offers women of all ages, young girls, and families a chance to engage in unique and inclusive activities tailored to their interests.

Additionally, the British Council’s Sustainable Fashion Report, which examines the intersection of Pakistani lifestyle and environmental awareness, is also being presented at the event.

The festival features a diverse lineup, including music by Arieb Azhar, dance performances by Sohai Ali Abro, poetry and literary performances by Attiya Dawood and Zambeel, as well as interactive pop-up sessions for families and children by Khalid Anum. An exhibition of paintings by artist Soumia Jalilani is also part of the event.

Moreover, a captivating film by Destination Media, highlighting the role of women in the arts, was screened at the festival. Overall, the WOW Festival celebrates the contributions of women in different walks of life while also sending a strong message of support for empowering young women in Pakistan.

