WOWPK Gives Annual Awards In 12 Categories

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Women of Wonders Pakistan (WOWPK), a social impact community of women, celebrated the international women day by organizing its "3rd Women of Wonders Awards -2022" and distributed awards in 12 different categories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Women of Wonders Pakistan (WOWPK), a social impact community of women, celebrated the international women day by organizing its "3rd Women of Wonders Awards -2022" and distributed awards in 12 different categories.

Nominations were made in 12 different fields and the top achiever in each category was given an award at a ceremony, attended by a large number of people from various professional fields including renowned tv actress Nadia Jamil and anchor Tauseeq Haider, a news release said on Monday.

The categories included Artisan, Community Development, E-Commerce, education, Health, Lifestyle, Technology, Entrepreneurship, Trailblazer (Women in Nontraditional Occupations), Public Service, food & Hospitality and Power Couple.

Twelve winners, selected after a two-tier process that was the public voting and a three-member panel, were given the iconic "WOW" award.

This initiative is aimed at acknowledging the important role of women and their contribution towards national and economic development of the country.

