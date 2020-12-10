WPC 16 days activism campaign against women violence concluded

Women Parliamentary Caucus 16-days activism campaign against women violence concluded here on December 10 on International Human Rights day which was started on Nov 25 on International day of elimination of violence against women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus 16-days activism campaign against women violence concluded here on December 10 on International Human Rights day which was started on Nov 25 on International day of elimination of violence against women.

The 16-day activism campaign, aimed to address violence against women.

Talking to APP,Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Munaza Hassan said that WPC committed to work on women rights, particularly, focusing on domestic violence that reported in rural areas.

Adding she said that WPC would play an active role in freeing the country from all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination.

She indicated that violence against women was the most pervasive violation of human rights worldwide.

She informed that the 16 Days campaign was used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against women.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, she said that this year's theme for the 16 Days of Activism campaign was "Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect".

