WPC commits to work for women rights: Munaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Munaza Hassan on Sunday said that her department committed to work on women rights, particularly, focusing on domestic violence that reported in rural areas.

In this regard, she said that WPC kick-started 16-day activism campaign, aimed to address violence against women.

Talking to APP, she said that WPC would play an active role in freeing the country from all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination.

She indicated that violence against women was the most pervasive violation of human rights worldwide.

She informed that the 16 Days campaign was used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against women.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, she said that this year's theme for the 16 Days of Activism against GBV is "Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect".

