WPC committed for empowering women development:Munaza

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) has recently taken various productive steps for the upbringing of women's development and empowerment to be able to live in the society with dignity.

Talking to APP, Chairperson WPC Munaza Hassan said," The role of women in democratic governance and sustainable development is critical in all processes and at all levels. In this regard, the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) is a cross-party forum and a nerve center for women parliamentarians, and can contribute tremendously".

She said in September 2018 the WPC entered its third tenure, in which we hope to make this non-partisan forum more vibrant, strategic, and beneficial for the women of Pakistan.

She said the WPC will work to enable women parliamentarians to optimally perform substantive and effective roles in the sustainable development of our beautiful nation.

Through this forum, regardless of our political affiliations, we would like to join hands to give voice to our disadvantaged women, address their issues, and empower them economically, socially, and politically at all levels.

For this purpose, we shall reinforce our partnership with provincial women's caucuses to work together as representatives of these women.

We shall further strengthen our alliances with national and provincial women commissions, as well as civil society and key ministries and departments to achieve our mandate.

I assure you that members of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) are keen to work together on key issues for the larger interest and benefit of vulnerable groups of our society, she added.

"We will not only try to keep you optimally updated on the performance of our women parliamentarians and the Caucus".

