ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) in collaboration with the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) on Wednesday held a significant round-table discussion titled "From Promises to Progress: An Overview of Pakistan's Fight Against Gender-Based Violence" at the National Assembly.

The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including civil society members, prominent women parliamentarians, legal experts, students and young activists to address the pressing issue of gender-based violence (GBV) in Pakistan, said a press release.

The event commenced with introductory remarks by Executive Director of CPDI, Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, who highlighted the persistent issue of gender-based violence in Pakistan despite the existence of numerous laws. The speaker emphasized the need to bridge the gap between legislation and implementation, particularly addressing structural violence embedded within societal norms and institutions.

Secretary of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Dr. Shahida Rehamani underscored the significance of the WPC as a platform for advocating women's rights and promoting gender-sensitive legislation. She highlighted the importance of media in raising awareness about GBV and the crucial role of women parliamentarians in championing women's rights.

Chief guest, Senator Sherry Rehman, President of the Pakistan National Group of the Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), emphasized the importance of rigorous data collection and research to understand the true extent of GBV in Pakistan. She highlighted the high rates of honor killings, acid attacks, and domestic violence, urging for stronger implementation of existing laws and the development of new legislation to address emerging forms of GBV.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Saba Sadiq addressed the issue of systemic discrimination against women and girls. She highlighted the need to challenge patriarchal norms and promote gender equality at all levels of society. Sadiq emphasized the importance of sensitizing law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to effectively handle GBV cases.

Ms. Shehla Raza, MNA, emphasized the need for a holistic approach to combat GBV, addressing both structural and individual-level factors. She advocated for greater awareness and sensitization campaigns, as well as stricter enforcement of existing laws. Ms Shehla also highlighted the importance of empowering women through education and economic opportunities.

Deputy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, Ms.

Ghazala Gola shed light on the unique challenges faced by women in Balochistan, particularly in terms of cultural and societal norms that perpetuate GBV. She shared her efforts to raise awareness about GBV and advocate for legal reforms at the provincial level. Ms. Ghazala emphasized the importance of community engagement and the role of religious leaders in promoting positive attitudes towards women.

Ms. Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, discussed the role of ombudsperson offices in providing redressal mechanisms for victims of workplace harassment. She highlighted the challenges faced by victims in accessing justice and called for increased awareness and support services.

Dr. Yusra Gillani, a disability rights activist, emphasized the need for inclusive policies that address the specific needs of women with disabilities. She highlighted the inter-sectional nature of discrimination faced by women with disabilities and called for greater attention to their rights.

Ms. Tanzeela Mazhar, a renowned journalist, writer, and anchor, discussed the role of media in shaping public discourse on gender-based violence. She highlighted the importance of responsible journalism and called for media outlets to avoid perpetuating harmful stereotypes and victim-blaming.

Ms. Umme Laila Azhar, Acting Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), highlighted the Commission's efforts to digitize data on GBV to inform evidence-based policy-making. She added that the NCSW was set to launch a national portal in March 2025 to provide comprehensive data and analysis on GBV trends and patterns.

Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Member of the National Assembly, concluded the event by emphasizing the need for multi-stakeholder collaboration to address GBV. She called for increased coordination between government agencies, civil society organizations, and international partners to develop comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to

GBV.

Ms. Nowsheen Khurrum and Ms. Sarwat Jahan from CPDI thanked the participants for their valuable insights and reiterated the importance of the Domestic Violence Bill, urging women parliamentarians to expedite its approval in the National Assembly.

The round-table discussion concluded with a strong call to action for policymakers, law enforcement agencies, civil society organizations, and the general public to work together to create a safer and more equitable society for all.