WPC Discusses Plan Addressing Climate Change
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 11:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) held its working council meeting on September 2nd, led by Secretary Dr. Shahida Rehmani.
The session opened with a heartfelt dua for those affected by recent floods, highlighting the Caucus’s commitment to support vulnerable communities during times of crisis.
A significant focus of the meeting was the discussion on a comprehensive plan addressing climate change, with special emphasis on initiatives to protect women from the devastating impacts of flooding. Members stressed the crucial need to actively involve women in environmental planning processes to ensure more effective and inclusive implementation of climate resilience strategies.
In a key organizational update, the Chairperson of the Subcommittee on Legal Reforms and Legislative Scrutiny has been changed. Sofia Saeed Shah was appointed as the new Chairperson, bringing fresh leadership to this vital area of the Caucus’s work.
The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus remains dedicated to advancing gender-sensitive policies and fostering female leadership in environmental and legislative initiatives.
