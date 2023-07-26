WPC forms 'Alliance for Women Inclusive Electoral and Political Processes'

In a momentous step towards empowering women in the political landscape, the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Wednesday formed the 'Alliance on Women Inclusive Electoral and Political Processes' recognizing the urgent necessity to address the existing gender disparities in electoral and political processes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :In a momentous step towards empowering women in the political landscape, the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Wednesday formed the 'Alliance on Women Inclusive Electoral and Political Processes' recognizing the urgent necessity to address the existing gender disparities in electoral and political processes.

A significant meeting held at the National Assembly Secretariat and Co-chaired by WPC Secretary, Dr. Shahida Rehmani, and Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Law and Justice, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, which was also garnered representation from various government and civil society organizations.

Mehnaz shared that all stakeholders unanimously agreed on the critical importance of inclusive political participation for women, underscoring the need to engage young women in the political arena.

She remarked that this landmark alliance aimed to foster a more equitable and representative political landscape by advocating for the active participation of women in decision-making and governance. With the collaborative efforts of diverse stakeholders, the Alliance endeavored to break barriers and promote women's voices and leadership in shaping the nation's future, she added.

Shahida Rahmani shared that as a testament to the Alliance's commitment to its cause, the WPC would host a 'National Dialogue on Women Inclusive Electoral Process' on 3rd August, 2023, in collaboration with UNDP and UN-Women.

She said this forum would provide a platform for experts, policymakers, activists, and citizens to deliberate on concrete measures to enhance women's involvement in electoral processes and strengthen their representation in political spheres.

The formation of the Alliance on Women Inclusive Electoral and Political Processes marked a moment of hope and progress for gender equality in Pakistan, the secretary remarked.

By working together towards a more inclusive and representative democracy, she said the Alliance aspired to create a nation where women's voices were heard, and their rights and aspirations were fully acknowledged and protected.