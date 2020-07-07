WPC keen to work together on key issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) are keen to work together on key issues for the larger interest and benefit of vulnerable groups of our society.

Secretary WPC Munaza Hassan said in a statement that WPC would work to enable women parliamentarians to optimally perform substantive and effective roles in the development of our nation.

Munaza Hassan said that WPC would reinforce its partnership with provincial women's caucuses to work together as representatives of these women to further strengthen our alliances with national and provincial women commissions, as well as civil society and key ministries and departments to achieve our mandate.