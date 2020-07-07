UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WPC Keen To Work Together On Key Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

WPC keen to work together on key issues

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) are keen to work together on key issues for the larger interest and benefit of vulnerable groups of our society.

Secretary WPC Munaza Hassan said in a statement that WPC would work to enable women parliamentarians to optimally perform substantive and effective roles in the development of our nation.

Munaza Hassan said that WPC would reinforce its partnership with provincial women's caucuses to work together as representatives of these women to further strengthen our alliances with national and provincial women commissions, as well as civil society and key ministries and departments to achieve our mandate.

Related Topics

Civil Society Women

Recent Stories

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

45 minutes ago

Lootah names new COO, CFO; marks seamless transiti ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports World Marks Official Opening At Dubai ..

1 hour ago

Qazi Faez Isa threatening video case; accused sent ..

6 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif asks NA Speaker to form parliamenta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.