WPC KPK Aims To Strengthen Voice Of Women Legislators In Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Khyber Pakhthunkhwa was aimed to strengthen the women legislators in the Assembly to raise women related issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Khyber Pakhthunkhwa was aimed to strengthen the women legislators in the Assembly to raise women related issues.

An official of WPC KPK told APP on Thursday that the importance of WPC and its role in strengthening the voice and status of women in the Assembly has at last been acknowledged by the Caucus members themselves as well as the legislators.

He said that Women Parliamentary Caucus has still a long way to go as it struggles to focus and bring to attention the plight of women in the province.

"Powerful legislation and continuous monitoring of the government functionaries is needed to ensure implementation of the laws" he said.

"The Caucus provided them a platform to struggle collectively for their own rights as well as bring more business pertaining to women issues to the Assembly debate" he said.

He said that during the quarter the Caucus continued its efforts to strengthen its position in the Assembly, adding that at the same time, networking outside the Assembly also continued to grow with the result that the number of visitors to the Caucus secretariat increased manifold.

