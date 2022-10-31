WPC organizes breast cancer awareness program

(@FahadShabbir)

Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) here on Monday organized a breast cancer awareness program, in continuation of its efforts to educate the masses of breast cancer treatment and early diagnosis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) here on Monday organized a breast cancer awareness program, in continuation of its efforts to educate the masses of breast cancer treatment and early diagnosis.

The purpose of the program was to promote awareness regarding breast cancer by way of engaging parliamentarians, the government sector, the medical fraternity, and civil society and to mutually put it on the public agenda.

Secretary WPC, Shahida Rehmani, MNA, in her opening remarks stressed initiating awareness campaigns at the union council level.

She said that the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination needed to review and modify the current health policy of Pakistan in order to put breast cancer awareness and treatment on its top priority list.

Later on, Convener, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, MNA, discussed that there are many socio-economic and cultural practices that prevent women suffering from this disease to get treatment on an immediate basis.

She acknowledged that the legislators and policymakers are under a strict responsibility to extend their full support, by way of effective legislation and policies, to the patients, doctors, and nurses.

Representatives of DG Health - Ministry of National Health, DG Population Ministry of National Health, representatives from PIMS Hospital, and Fauji Foundation Hospital, Rawalpindi briefed the audience about their key initiatives on combating and treating breast cancer.

Along with detailed presentations, representatives of the medical fraternity also highlighted the key areas where they need the support of the parliamentarians.

The program was wrapped with closing remarks by the parliamentary secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, MNA, who thanked all the participants and extended full support on behalf of the Ministry to facilitate the parliamentarians and doctors for effective legislation, policy making, efficient treatment facilities, and awareness on the such deadly disease.