WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) organized a two-day "Capacity Building Workshop of Women's Caucus, Gilgit Baltistan" on 22nd to 23rd of December, 2022 at WPC office.

The objective of the workshop was to have an interactive session on the working of the national and provincial caucuses. Secretary Federal WPC, Dr. Shahida Rehmani, welcomed the Deputy Speaker Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Patron GB WPC, Law Minister, Finance Minister of GB and Members GB WPC in the capacity building workshop.

Secretary WPC shed light on initiatives of the federal caucus for the capacity building of women legislators and WPC aims to enhance coordination between federal and provincial caucuses. Patron GB WPC also addressed the participants and expressed his support to the women legislators from GB.

Additional Secretary, Special Initiatives Mr. Shamoon Hashmi commenced the first session of the workshop on importance of parliamentary forums and evolution of WPC over the years. He asserted the importance of consensus building among legislators across party lines. In the second agenda item of the day 1, honourable Deputy Speaker GB Assembly acknowledged the struggles working women go through in their daily lives.

During second day of the capacity building workshop, WPC team presented a detailed briefing to the members on projects, initiatives and programmes arranged by federal WPC during last three tenures.

It started from key roles of WPC, work ethics of the working council and general assembly of WPC, formation of Sub-Committees by WPC leadership on gender sensitive issues and one of the prominent steps taken by federal caucus on bridging the gap between national and provincial caucuses by launching National Coordination Forum.

Furthermore, members were briefed about the current working of WPC along with a discussion on the performance of GB WPC in House business. At the end of the second day of the workshop, members shared recommendations on organizing such workshops for provincial assembly members from time to time.

Finance Minister of GB Assembly asserted that there was a dire need of introducing gender budgeting at the provincial level.

In continuation of this idea, Deputy Speaker GB Assembly said that assemblies needed to collaborate with each other in order to ensure the effective participation of women legislators in the house business and development programs.

Secretary, Ms. Shahida Rehmani acknowledged the suggestions and concerns of the members and closed two-days workshop with this note that the federal caucus will plan such workshops and training workshops for other assembly members as well and will ensure that GB WPC is being provided all the legal and technical support in gender inclusive responses and legislative processes.