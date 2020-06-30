WPC plays an active role in promoting gender sensitive debate in parliament

Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) has played an active role in promoting gender sensitive debate in the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) has played an active role in promoting gender sensitive debate in the parliament.

Senior official told APP on Tuesday that WPC had also passed the resolutions including "Pakistan towards Women Empowerment", attacks on women and girls in Abbottabad, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Jhelum and Peshawar.

"WPC had regularly been part of all political or miscellaneous activities like 16 days of activism for elimination of violence against women and annual Rural Women's Day in which it had supported with many non-governmental organizations (NGOs)", he said.

He said that WPC also contributed in the "National Dialogue of parliamentarians on Women in the informal Economy: Recognizing the Invisible Hands" and also been part of consultation on the "Compulsory Immunization and Protection of Health Workers bill".

To celebrate Pakistan's National Women's Day he said, the WPC convened a national consultation of women parliamentarians and experts and international conference on the "Role of Women Parliamentarians in Strengthening Democracy and Social Justice".

He further said that women parliamentarians have become increasingly proactive in their oversight role, the role was played both in the business of the House as well as beyond.