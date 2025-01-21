WPC Reviews Preparations For Organizing Women Convention On Women's Day 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Tuesday held a crucial meeting to discuss preparations for the "Pakistan Women Leaders and Convention on National Women’s Day 2025," marking a significant milestone in advancing gender equality. The session, chaired by MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani, Secretary of the WPC, convened key stakeholders, including MNA Ms. Shahida Begum, Treasurer of the WPC, along with representatives from UN Women and the European Union.
Dr. Shahida Rehmani opened the meeting by highlighting the WPC’s inclusive approach to empowering women, regardless of political affiliation. Her leadership continues to steer the Caucus toward impactful initiatives aimed at advancing gender equality across Pakistan. She also emphasized the importance of strategic planning in achieving these goals.
MNA Ms. Shahida Begum, Treasurer of the WPC, furthered the discussion by underscoring the Caucus’ progress and the significance of cross-party collaboration, especially in advancing gender equality. Ms. Shahida Begum emphasized that such initiatives would play a crucial role in furthering the cause.
The meeting also saw contributions from Mr. Jamshed Kazi of UN Women, who acknowledged the ongoing partnership between the WPC and UN Women. He expressed strong support for the upcoming launch event, scheduled for February 12, 2025, which he hopes will pave the way for future collaborations.
The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to ensure the success of the upcoming National Women’s Day celebration and to continue efforts toward a more inclusive and gender-equal society.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital se ..
UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza
ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz
Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA urges telecom consumers to pay applicable FBR taxes for Mobile Device Registration2 minutes ago
-
WPC reviews preparations for organizing women convention on Women's Day 20252 minutes ago
-
Police officers honoured2 minutes ago
-
BISP hosts a live E-Kacheri session through official FB page2 minutes ago
-
SZABIST's students visit China-Pakistan study centre at ISSI2 minutes ago
-
2 accused held for stealing mobile phones of Ayub Park visitors2 minutes ago
-
Twelve Dolphin Squad officers honoured for outstanding performance in crime prevention2 minutes ago
-
Humanitarian bodies' support for calamity hit people laudable: Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on land acquisition in Mirpur Range area2 minutes ago
-
Administration launched grand operation against the encroachers2 minutes ago
-
Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2025 laid in NA, others deferred12 minutes ago
-
Experts call for private sector action on WASH12 minutes ago