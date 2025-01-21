(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Tuesday held a crucial meeting to discuss preparations for the "Pakistan Women Leaders and Convention on National Women’s Day 2025," marking a significant milestone in advancing gender equality. The session, chaired by MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani, Secretary of the WPC, convened key stakeholders, including MNA Ms. Shahida Begum, Treasurer of the WPC, along with representatives from UN Women and the European Union.

Dr. Shahida Rehmani opened the meeting by highlighting the WPC’s inclusive approach to empowering women, regardless of political affiliation. Her leadership continues to steer the Caucus toward impactful initiatives aimed at advancing gender equality across Pakistan. She also emphasized the importance of strategic planning in achieving these goals.

MNA Ms. Shahida Begum, Treasurer of the WPC, furthered the discussion by underscoring the Caucus’ progress and the significance of cross-party collaboration, especially in advancing gender equality. Ms. Shahida Begum emphasized that such initiatives would play a crucial role in furthering the cause.

The meeting also saw contributions from Mr. Jamshed Kazi of UN Women, who acknowledged the ongoing partnership between the WPC and UN Women. He expressed strong support for the upcoming launch event, scheduled for February 12, 2025, which he hopes will pave the way for future collaborations.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to ensure the success of the upcoming National Women’s Day celebration and to continue efforts toward a more inclusive and gender-equal society.