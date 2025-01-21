Open Menu

WPC Reviews Preparations For Organizing Women Convention On Women's Day 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

WPC reviews preparations for organizing women convention on Women's Day 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Tuesday held a crucial meeting to discuss preparations for the "Pakistan Women Leaders and Convention on National Women’s Day 2025," marking a significant milestone in advancing gender equality. The session, chaired by MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani, Secretary of the WPC, convened key stakeholders, including MNA Ms. Shahida Begum, Treasurer of the WPC, along with representatives from UN Women and the European Union.

Dr. Shahida Rehmani opened the meeting by highlighting the WPC’s inclusive approach to empowering women, regardless of political affiliation. Her leadership continues to steer the Caucus toward impactful initiatives aimed at advancing gender equality across Pakistan. She also emphasized the importance of strategic planning in achieving these goals.

MNA Ms. Shahida Begum, Treasurer of the WPC, furthered the discussion by underscoring the Caucus’ progress and the significance of cross-party collaboration, especially in advancing gender equality. Ms. Shahida Begum emphasized that such initiatives would play a crucial role in furthering the cause.

The meeting also saw contributions from Mr. Jamshed Kazi of UN Women, who acknowledged the ongoing partnership between the WPC and UN Women. He expressed strong support for the upcoming launch event, scheduled for February 12, 2025, which he hopes will pave the way for future collaborations.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to ensure the success of the upcoming National Women’s Day celebration and to continue efforts toward a more inclusive and gender-equal society.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native go ..

Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital se ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

7 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of m ..

Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Languag ..

Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..

37 minutes ago
 Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

37 minutes ago
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arr ..

NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by te ..

Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists

55 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting o ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..

1 hour ago
 '42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free c ..

'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police per ..

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan