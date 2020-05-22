WPC takes various initiatives for promoting women political participation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) has taken various initiatives including key legislative bills, manifestos and dialogues at the regional level in last five years. According to an official, Caucus was being provided a tremendous platform for promoting women's political participation.

"WPC played an active role in promoting gender sensitive debate in the parliament house", he said.

He said that WPC had regularly been part of all political or miscellaneous activities like 16 days of activism for elimination of violence against women and annual Rural Women's Day in which it had supported with many non-governmental organizations (NGOs), adding that WPC also contributed in the "National Dialogue of parliamentarians on Women in the informal Economy: Recognizing the Invisible Hands" and also been part of consultation on the "Compulsory Immunization and Protection of Health Workers bill".

To celebrate Pakistan's National Women's Day, the WPC had convened a national consultation of women parliamentarians and experts and international conference on the "Role of Women Parliamentarians in Strengthening Democracy and Social Justice".

Women parliamentarians have become increasingly proactive in their oversight role, the role was played both in the business of the House as well as beyond.