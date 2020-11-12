WPC to ensure approval of anti child marriages bills: Munaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan on Thursday said WPC would ensure the approval of anti child marriage draft bill in next law and justice committee meeting to create awareness about juvenile marriages.

Talking to APP, she said WPC had already presented three bills on anti-child marriage while the other bill in this regard was in committee for further action.

Child marriage infringes upon the basic human rights and its our collective responsibility to ensure every girl should be married after completing her education, she added.

She said girls married at young age were more vulnerable to suffering from domestic violence as educated girls were powerful force for building strong ,progressive and resilient societies.