WPC to ensure enhanced women participation in agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) will ensure enhancing women participation in agriculture sector for enabling them to be self sufficient.

Secretary WPC Munaza Hassan told APP that women were making vital contributions to the agricultural and rural economies in all developing countries.

She said that women role vary considerably between and within the regions and were changing rapidly in many parts of the world, where economic and social forces were transforming into the agricultural sector.

Rural women often manage complex households and pursue multiple livelihood strategies, she said.

Their activities typically include producing agricultural crops, tending animals, processing and preparing food, working for wages in agricultural or other rural enterprises, collecting fuel and water, engaging in trade and marketing, caring for family members and maintaining their homes, she added.

\778