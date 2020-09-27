UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WPC To Ensure Enhanced Women Participation In Agriculture Sector

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

WPC to ensure enhanced women participation in agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) will ensure enhancing women participation in agriculture sector for enabling them to be self sufficient.

Secretary WPC Munaza Hassan told APP that women were making vital contributions to the agricultural and rural economies in all developing countries.

She said that women role vary considerably between and within the regions and were changing rapidly in many parts of the world, where economic and social forces were transforming into the agricultural sector.

Rural women often manage complex households and pursue multiple livelihood strategies, she said.

Their activities typically include producing agricultural crops, tending animals, processing and preparing food, working for wages in agricultural or other rural enterprises, collecting fuel and water, engaging in trade and marketing, caring for family members and maintaining their homes, she added.

\778

Related Topics

World Water Agriculture Women Family All

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

36 minutes ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

1 hour ago

‘I’m optimistic, this exceptional team we can ..

2 hours ago

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets GCC Secretary General

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.