WPC To Hold 'National Convention Of Women Parliamentarians' Today

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of the National Assembly (NA) is organizing 'National Convention of Women Parliamentarians' today here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts.

The event will be organized by the WPC in collaboration with United Nations Women and the European Union and bring together female parliamentarians from across the country to discuss and address critical issues facing women in leadership positions under the theme of 'Empowering Women in Leadership'.

The keynote speakers at the event will include the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

A highlight of the convention will be the main panel discussion, 'what is the political landscape of Pakistan with or without women? which will provide a platform for parliamentarians to examine the practices and policies of political parties regarding female parliamentarians and political workers.

The panelists will also delve into the significant role women play in strengthening democratic norms and bringing peace to society, as well as the importance of women's meaningful participation in the political process.

This event will offer a rare opportunity for female parliamentarians to share their experiences, struggles, and work to promote the empowerment of women in leadership positions.

The convention will be open for media with the opportunity to interview parliamentarians and gain valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities facing women in leadership in Pakistan.

The National Convention of Women Parliamentarians serves as yet another example of the caucus's commitment to its ongoing efforts to empower women in leadership positions.

