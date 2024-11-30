WPC to host two-day workshop to promote women’s rights, inclusive politics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) will host a two-day workshop from Sunday to promote women’s rights and foster an inclusive political environment, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of Pakistan’s 16th National Assembly, under the leadership of Secretary WPC Dr. Shahida Rehmani, will host the “Thought Leadership Workshop” on Sunday (December 1st) and the “Digital Democracy Workshop” on Monday (December 2nd).

These workshops are a key component of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global call to action for the protection and empowerment of women. They will focus on addressing critical issues such as ending gender-based violence, ensuring women’s physical, social, legal, and online safety, and combating all forms of harassment.

The workshops are designed to facilitate a powerful dialogue and equip participants with the skills, knowledge & tools needed for identifying, sensitising and tackling women-related issues through informed legislation and promoting and upholding digital democracy.

Secretary of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus and a Member of the National Assembly, Dr. Shahida Rehmani will deliver keynote addresses, outlining the core objectives of the workshops. She will emphasize the importance of empowering Women Members of the National Assembly to ensure robust women participation in Pakistan's General Elections.

Additionally, Dr. Shahida Rehmani will underscore the need for ethical parliamentary practices, enhanced digital literacy to counter technology-facilitated gender-based violence, and crucially, the development of skills in managing media and social media narratives to tackle the growing menace of misinformation, fake news, and propaganda.

In addition, a panel of esteemed speakers, including renowned journalists, veteran media personalities, social media experts, and key societal figures, will engage in thought-provoking discussions and interactive sessions to provide valuable insights on these pressing issues.

This collaborative effort is a significant step forward in empowering women, particularly within the political sphere, to create a safer, more equitable society for all.