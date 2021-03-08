UrduPoint.com
WPC, UNFPA Organize Special Event To Pay Tribute To Achievements Of WWDs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Monday organized a special event here at Parliament House for paying tribute to the achievements and successful life of 'Women with Disabilities' (WWDs) under the theme "Women Leadership in Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world".

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was the chief guest on the occasion while Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Secretary WPC MNA Munaza Hassan, parliamentarians, diplomats, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan and a large number of WWDs also attended the event.

Addressing the participants, Speaker NA Asad Qaiser said that National Assembly was committed to support effective implementation of rights based legislation for persons with disabilities and women with disabilities that would also be included in decision making processes.

He said that persons with disabilities are our priority and recently constituted special committee on disability in parliament will make sure that rights of persons with disabilities are not violated in the country, adding that women with disabilities in Pakistan will be included in the parliamentary systems very soon.

"I congratulate all the mothers, daughters and sisters on this very precious day being celebrated all over the world with highlighting success stories all those women who contributed their efforts in bringing their recognition in the society", he said.

Speaker said the main agenda of the government was to provide equal opportunities to person's with disabilities (PWD's), adding that vaccination was also being provided on immediate basis to persons with disabilities.

He said equal rights would be given to persons with disabilities in any sector including health and education.

Electric wheel chairs were also distributed among deserving persons on the occasion.

Secretary WPC, Munazza Hassan said, "The rights of persons with disabilities bill will protect the rights of PWDs in the country."She said it will become a law in our regime and persons with disabilities in the country will enjoy their life as equal citizen having access to education and employment opportunities.

Director Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP) Abia Akram, Zala Qaiser daughter of Speaker National Assembly, Lina Mousa, Country Representative UNFPA Pakistan and Atif Sheikh Executive Director STEP also spoke on the occasion.

